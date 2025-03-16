Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the February 13th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lonza Group Stock Up 1.9 %

LZAGY stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.13. 35,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,507. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

