Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Raised by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $36,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 57,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,377,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LOW opened at $224.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.