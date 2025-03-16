LPA Group (LON:LPA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.10 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.76). LPA Group shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.76), with a volume of 1,577 shares traded.

LPA Group Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £8.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.74.

LPA Group (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LPA Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPA Group Plc will post 1.9765494 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPA Group

About LPA Group

In other LPA Group news, insider Philo Daniel-Tran acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £24,190 ($31,289.61). Also, insider Stuart Stanyard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($14,487.13). Corporate insiders own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

LPA Group plc (AIM: LPA) is an innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems.

Focused on transport (rail and aviation), defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reduce maintenance and life cycle costs.

The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas.

