LPA Group (LON:LPA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.10 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.76). LPA Group shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.76), with a volume of 1,577 shares traded.
LPA Group Stock Up 4.4 %
The firm has a market cap of £8.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.74.
LPA Group (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LPA Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPA Group Plc will post 1.9765494 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at LPA Group
About LPA Group
LPA Group plc (AIM: LPA) is an innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems.
Focused on transport (rail and aviation), defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reduce maintenance and life cycle costs.
The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LPA Group
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.