Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Up 72.1% in February

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 576,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 1,217,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,024. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 140,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

