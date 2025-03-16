Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,372,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227,038 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $151,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $366,896,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 581.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,532 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $120,116,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,405.3% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 702,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,591,000 after acquiring an additional 682,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,435,000 after acquiring an additional 571,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,912,390. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

