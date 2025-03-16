Mason Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.60 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.14. The company has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

