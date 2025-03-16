Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Trimmed by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 717,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,378,000 after purchasing an additional 155,135 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Pollock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $527.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $545.38 and its 200-day moving average is $522.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $582.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $481.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $591.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $584.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.11.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

