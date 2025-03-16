McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Short Interest Update

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the February 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

McCoy Global Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MCCRF stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. McCoy Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. McCoy Global’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.