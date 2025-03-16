Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,075,500 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 1,748,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mebuki Financial Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS MEBUF remained flat at $2.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. Mebuki Financial Group has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $2.06.
About Mebuki Financial Group
