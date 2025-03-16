Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:MDRR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.
Medalist Diversified REIT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is currently -118.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.
