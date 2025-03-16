MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Short Interest Update

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 157.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,514. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $622.98 million, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $300.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.38 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAX

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.