MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 28,304 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Karen Seaberg sold 28,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $872,329.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,596.58. This represents a 9.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Karen Seaberg purchased 5,348 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $174,291.32.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $656.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.57. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGP Ingredients from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $28,388,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $13,125,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $12,932,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 495,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,261,000 after acquiring an additional 199,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $7,164,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

