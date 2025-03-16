Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Microbot Medical and Nemaura Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nemaura Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Microbot Medical presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 484.42%. Given Microbot Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Nemaura Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

16.3% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Microbot Medical and Nemaura Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$10.74 million ($0.80) -1.93 Nemaura Medical $3,017.00 2.67 -$14.14 million ($0.39) 0.00

Microbot Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nemaura Medical. Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -218.30% -158.17% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A N/A

About Microbot Medical

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces. It also provides NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Nemaura Medical

(Get Free Report)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.