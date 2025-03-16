Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 910,200 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the February 13th total of 552,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,102.0 days.
Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MIMTF remained flat at C$15.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 52-week low of C$15.59 and a 52-week high of C$20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.01.
About Mitsubishi Materials
