Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 910,200 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the February 13th total of 552,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,102.0 days.

Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MIMTF remained flat at C$15.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 52-week low of C$15.59 and a 52-week high of C$20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.01.

About Mitsubishi Materials

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses in Japan. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; recycling, and green products and materials; environment and recycle technology; energy recovery resources, such as shredder residue, batteries, and e-scrap; and recycling facilities.

