MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. 25,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 340,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

MoneyHero Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

