Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Entergy by 21.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 986,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after buying an additional 174,093 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,393,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at $32,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Read Our Latest Report on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.