Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 14,250 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 245,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 141,605 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 922,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 334,032 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,396,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 663,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Read Our Latest Report on JetBlue Airways

Insider Activity at JetBlue Airways

In related news, Director Nik Mittal acquired 100,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.02. The trade was a 608.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.