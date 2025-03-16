Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Holdings in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 24,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AFMC opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

