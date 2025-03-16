Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $328,000 Stock Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 107.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,992 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth $131,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Price Performance

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.33. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $27.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

