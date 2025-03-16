Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in B. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 448,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 238,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

