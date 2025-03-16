Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNO) Short Interest Update

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Murano Global Investments Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of MRNO stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $10.77. 1,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Murano Global Investments has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Murano Global Investments Company Profile

Murano Global Investments Plc operates as a real estate company. The firm owns, develops and invests in hotel, resort and commercial properties. It focuses on capturing value at all stages of the real estate cycle. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

