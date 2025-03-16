Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNO) Short Interest Update

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Murano Global Investments Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of MRNO stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $10.77. 1,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Murano Global Investments has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Murano Global Investments Company Profile
