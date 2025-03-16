Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Short Interest Up 73.2% in February

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the February 13th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mycronic AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MICLF remained flat at $36.20 during midday trading on Friday. Mycronic AB has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56.

Mycronic AB (publ) Company Profile

Mycronic AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells production equipment for electronics industry in Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, other Americas, China, South Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pattern Generators, High Flex, High Volume, and Global Technologies.

