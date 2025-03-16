Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Short Interest Up 73.2% in February

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the February 13th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mycronic AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MICLF remained flat at $36.20 during midday trading on Friday. Mycronic AB has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56.
Mycronic AB (publ) Company Profile
