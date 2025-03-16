Natixis Advisors LLC Has $77.96 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,373 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $77,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. FMR LLC grew its position in Shell by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,306,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shell by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,014,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth $91,716,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shell by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,870,000 after acquiring an additional 866,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,617,796,000 after acquiring an additional 507,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

