Natixis Advisors LLC Has $96.70 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $96,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Corteva by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

