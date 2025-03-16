Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $85,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $40,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $113.54 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.