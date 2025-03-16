Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $59,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 113,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, Director Cynthia J. Warner acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,823.35. This represents a 8.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,719 shares of company stock valued at $467,180 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.