Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 988 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $71,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $353.64 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.11 and a 1-year high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $524.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Saia from $600.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.39.

In other Saia news, CAO Kelly W. Benton sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,500. This trade represents a 9.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

