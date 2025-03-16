Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.87. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $65.89.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by ($1.93). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.83 million. Analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 71,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth about $4,208,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.