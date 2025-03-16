NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2025

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUEGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the February 13th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NeueHealth Price Performance

Shares of NEUE stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 242,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.56. NeueHealth has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NeueHealth news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 31,798 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $233,079.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,130.87. The trade was a 17.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Matushak sold 4,970 shares of NeueHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $36,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at $130,085.51. This represents a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,470 shares of company stock valued at $723,370. Insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeueHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeueHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeueHealth by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in NeueHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

