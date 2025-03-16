New Era Helium (NASDAQ:NEHC) Stock Price Up 21.4% – Time to Buy?

New Era Helium Inc. (NASDAQ:NEHC – Get Free Report) traded up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 83,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,002,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Era Helium stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Era Helium Inc. (NASDAQ:NEHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Shay Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of New Era Helium at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Era Helium

NEW ERA HELIUM INC. is a helium exploration and production company. NEW ERA HELIUM INC. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

