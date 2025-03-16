New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Short Interest Update

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 987,800 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.16. 832,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,932. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.16.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 72,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $815,318.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,285,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,496.40. This trade represents a 1.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Ogens bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,988.80. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Mountain Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1,929.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 937,331 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 262,631 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,376,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after buying an additional 237,594 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at about $2,608,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

