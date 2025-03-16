NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NRWRF remained flat at $0.88 on Friday. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver’) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

