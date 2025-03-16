Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Nexteq plc (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.89). 2,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 101,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.88).
Nexteq Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £52.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.80.
About Nexteq
Nexteq consists of two distinct divisions, Quixant and Densitron, each with dedicated sales, account management and product innovation teams.
