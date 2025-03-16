NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $67,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 43,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 242,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.