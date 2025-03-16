Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,461,000 after acquiring an additional 171,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,581 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at $280,613,187.30. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $353.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 693.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

