Nicholas Company Inc. Has $13.76 Million Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,684 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 49,233 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth $2,559,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,518.36. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Price sold 42,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $3,172,029.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,571,441.86. This trade represents a 16.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,835 shares of company stock worth $11,959,517. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Stock Performance

QTWO opened at $75.89 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -116.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.15.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTWO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

