Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 21,859 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 35,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:WNS opened at $61.95 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $65.03. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Read Our Latest Report on WNS

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.