Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 2,417 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,771,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,987,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,924,000 after acquiring an additional 173,709 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after buying an additional 119,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,038,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $341.92 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.93 and a 1-year high of $553.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $416.79 and its 200 day moving average is $416.94. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.