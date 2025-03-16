Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires 1,095 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ONEOK by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $96.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

