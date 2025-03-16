Ninepoint Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.21. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

