Ninepoint Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 135.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $126.56 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $113.26. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

