Ninepoint Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $218.61 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.88 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.85 and a 200-day moving average of $207.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

