NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Short Interest Down 29.8% in February

NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 353,800 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 503,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOVONIX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVX. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NOVONIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NOVONIX by 103.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOVONIX during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NOVONIX in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NOVONIX Stock Performance

Shares of NOVONIX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.15. NOVONIX has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.10.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Featured Stories

