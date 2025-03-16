NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS) Short Interest Down 45.3% in February

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NSTS Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in NSTS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NSTS Bancorp by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NSTS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of NSTS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NSTS Bancorp by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSTS Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NSTS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. 4,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. NSTS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

