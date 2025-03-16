Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Short Interest Down 29.9% in February

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 13th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE NPCT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 97,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,913. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 471,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 180,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 81,567 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 579,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000.

