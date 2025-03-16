Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Short Interest Down 29.9% in February

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 13th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NPCT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 97,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,913. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.
Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.