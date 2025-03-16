one8zero8 LLC Buys New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,267 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,795. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 3,700 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $998,593. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

American Express Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $266.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $186.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52 week low of $214.51 and a 52 week high of $326.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

