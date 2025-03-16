one8zero8 LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Corning by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Corning Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GLW opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 193.10%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

