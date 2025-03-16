one8zero8 LLC Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 43,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,582,009.17. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $13,106,062 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $693.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $523.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $548.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.17. The stock has a market cap of $197.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $493.30 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.41%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

