one8zero8 LLC Takes $866,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,722 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $33,423,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $418.07 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.98 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

