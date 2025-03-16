Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Short Interest Up 49.0% in February

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the February 13th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ontex Group Price Performance

Shares of Ontex Group stock remained flat at $8.23 on Friday. Ontex Group has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV develops, produces, and supplies personal hygiene products and solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Cremer, Canbebe, Helen Harper, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

