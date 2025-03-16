Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Short Interest Up 49.0% in February

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the February 13th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ontex Group Price Performance
Shares of Ontex Group stock remained flat at $8.23 on Friday. Ontex Group has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.
About Ontex Group
